ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.51 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $157.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

