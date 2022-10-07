ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 13,358 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

GILD opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.