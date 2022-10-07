ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 95,965 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 5.83% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.