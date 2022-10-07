ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,506 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF accounts for 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.69% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $25.99.

