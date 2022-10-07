ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 26,085 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 483,543 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,882,915 shares of company stock worth $59,254,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

