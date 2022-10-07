ARCS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $558,637.67 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ARCS token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ARCS has a market capitalization of $558,637.67 and approximately $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARCS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARCS Token Profile

ARCS’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 tokens. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @arcs_arx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCS (ARX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARCS has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARCS is 0.00193821 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $450,445.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcs-chain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.