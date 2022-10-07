Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Insider Buys £78,966.90 in Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 9,749 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($95,416.75).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

ARBB opened at GBX 817 ($9.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.76. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69). The company has a market capitalization of £122.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,311.43.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

