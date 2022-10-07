Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. 244,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,698. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

