Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DLH worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DLH by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,113. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

