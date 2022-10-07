Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 185,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.