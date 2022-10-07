Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,129. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.