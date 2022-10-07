Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. 4,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

