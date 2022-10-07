Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. 621,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.