Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.56. 317,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

