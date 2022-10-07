Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,947 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 1,184,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.