Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Southern stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 110,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.