AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.27.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

