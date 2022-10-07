Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $102.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

AMAT opened at $88.12 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

