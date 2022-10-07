Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 534,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.