AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Volume Increase

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 110,998 shares.The stock last traded at $113.44 and had previously closed at $113.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock worth $5,509,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AppFolio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,746,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

