Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

