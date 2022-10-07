Ape Universe (APEU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ape Universe (APEU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Ape Universe has a market capitalization of $4,399.59 and $55,906.00 worth of Ape Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ape Universe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ape Universe has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Ape Universe was first traded on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Ape Universe is apes.money. Ape Universe’s official Twitter account is @ape_universe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ape Universe (APEU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Ape Universe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ape Universe is 0.00000016 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apes.money/.”

