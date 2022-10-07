Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

AR stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 81,966 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

