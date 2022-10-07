Animverse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15,315.66 (ANM)

Animverse (ANM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Animverse has a total market cap of $15,315.66 and $42,913.00 worth of Animverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Animverse has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Animverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Animverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Animverse Token Profile

Animverse was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Animverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 tokens. The official website for Animverse is animverse.com. Animverse’s official Twitter account is @helloanimverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Animverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Animverse (ANM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Animverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animverse is 0.00157665 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $353.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://animverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.