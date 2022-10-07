Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). Approximately 17,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 66,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

Anexo Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.21.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

