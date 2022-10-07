Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,706,672.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 2.0 %

COUR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 425,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,749. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 327.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

