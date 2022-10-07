Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $102.33

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.78.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

