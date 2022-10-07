Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $119.57

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $87.57 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

