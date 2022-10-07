Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$38.82

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC opened at C$23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

