Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Up 1.3% This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $71.95 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00023904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth Governance Token has a current supply of 15,297,897.14455933. The last known price of Ampleforth Governance Token is 4.71096772 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,559,532.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.