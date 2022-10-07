Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.82. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,187. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.