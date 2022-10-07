American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $7.03 on Friday, hitting $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $202.78 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

