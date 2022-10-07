American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $200.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $202.78 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

