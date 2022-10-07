American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 89,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

