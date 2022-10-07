Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $78.84 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

