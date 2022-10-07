Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 6.6 %

AA4 opened at GBX 34.93 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.02. The stock has a market cap of £121.30 million and a P/E ratio of 545.83. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.95 ($0.43).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

