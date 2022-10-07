Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 394,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

