Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 185,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.