Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

