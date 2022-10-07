Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

ATRWF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

