Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 209 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 0.2% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $24,616,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

