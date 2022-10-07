AlphaDEX (ROAR) Price Tops $0.0110

AlphaDEX (ROAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One AlphaDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AlphaDEX has a market cap of $62,979.37 and approximately $80,459.00 worth of AlphaDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AlphaDEX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About AlphaDEX

AlphaDEX was first traded on January 26th, 2022. AlphaDEX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,632 tokens. AlphaDEX’s official Twitter account is @thealphadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. AlphaDEX’s official website is alphadex.io. The Reddit community for AlphaDEX is https://reddit.com/r/alphadex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AlphaDEX’s official message board is alphadex.medium.com.

AlphaDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlphaDEX (ROAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlphaDEX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlphaDEX is 0.01060177 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,279.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphadex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlphaDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlphaDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlphaDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

