Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 1.3%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 385 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.74). Approximately 97,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 368,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($4.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £444.45 million and a PE ratio of 5,571.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.47.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Read More

