Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

