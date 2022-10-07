Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Shares of AQN opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

