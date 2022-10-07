Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $159.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Alexander’s traded as low as $204.59 and last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.68 and a 200 day moving average of $238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

