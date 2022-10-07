Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after buying an additional 286,414 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

