Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

