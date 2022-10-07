Akroma Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $15,016.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma (AKA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AKA through the process of mining. Akroma has a current supply of 19,177,485. The last known price of Akroma is 0.0007989 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://akroma.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

