AGGREG8 FINANCE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $231,823.00 (AG8)

AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a market cap of $44,574.17 and $231,823.00 worth of AGGREG8 FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGGREG8 FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGGREG8 FINANCE has traded down 89.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AGGREG8 FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About AGGREG8 FINANCE

AGGREG8 FINANCE’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @aggreg8finance. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@aggreg821/aggreg8-finance-protocol-9db77c9869b8. The official website for AGGREG8 FINANCE is aggreg8.finance.

Buying and Selling AGGREG8 FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AGGREG8 FINANCE is 0.00005312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aggreg8.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGGREG8 FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGGREG8 FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGGREG8 FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.